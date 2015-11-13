How To Get Kylie Jenner's Blow Dry At Home

The stylish 18-year-old is constantly switching up her look; from dirty blonde, to cornrows and back to her natural brown, she's definitely a style chameleon.

Mary Alamine, creative director at Royals Hair & Beauty, told Yahoo7 Lifestyle exactly how to recreate the star's perfect blow-dry look from home, using the new VS Sassoon Diamond Brilliance Dryer.

Step 1: Shampoo your hair with a volumising shampoo and a smoothing conditioner.

Step 2: Towel dry your hair and then apply a smoothing cream to the mid-lengths and ends. Comb through with a wide toothcomb to ensure product is distributed evenly.

Step 3: Take a section from the centre hairline to the centre nape and then another section from ear to ear.

Step 4: Take a section at the nape 2cm thick and blow-dry the hair. Make sure the dryer is on high heat and using a medium size round brush, smooth the hair down, wrapping the ends around the brush. Before releasing the hair, use the cool button to help set the hair to create a soft movement on the ends.

Step 5: Continue up the head, working up to the crown.

Step 6: Section out the fringe and blow-dry using a small round brush and roll the hair inwards as you direct the hair downward.

Step 7: Start at one side and taking a 2cm section blow-dry the hair directing it forward and then wrap the ends around the brush letting it set before you release. Repeat this all the way up to the part.

Step 8: Repeat step 7 on the other side.

Step 9: Apply a shine serum to the mid lengths to ends and finish with a high shine hairspray.