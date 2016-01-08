Jennifer Lawrence's skin secrets revealed

Jennifer Lawrence relies on magnetic pulse treatments to help keep her complexion flawless.

The 25-year-old actress is sure to be showing off her incredible glowing skin at the Golden Globe Awards this weekend.

And now the secrets to the 'Joy' star's radiant skin have been revealed.

Jennifer is a regular visitor to Sonya Dakar's Los Angeles' spa, according to sources, and the 'Total Lift' facial treatment is her favourite.

The treatment involves an exfoliation before the 'liquid gold' oil - also known as Omega oil - is applied to leave the skin soft and silky.

Then comes the 'lift' part of the treatment, which sees the face lifted, sculpted and contoured thanks to magnetic pulses and radio frequency.

The treatment is completed with a face mask and an arm mask, to ensure Jennifer is red carpet ready all over.

Sonya told The Hollywood Reporter recently of Total Lift: "During awards season, it's so important for celebrities to look good from head to toe. If your skin is saggy or broken out, that will often really stand out. My clients want to look youthful, radiant and natural - not injected, nipped or tucked.

"I can achieve incredible results with Total Lift on the face, eyes, neck, décolletage, back, body ... you name it. It allows me to customise the treatment to firm, lift and sculpt the skin. It's hands down the most requested service during awards season."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie are also among regular Sonya's clients.