Gwyneth Paltrow Claims She Loves French Fries And Cheese

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she does not limit her diet and loves french fries, martinis and cheese.

Speaking to Yahoo Beauty, the 43-year-old Iron Man actress also defended her diet, saying she doesn't limit herself and claims people are misinformed about what she eats.

"I think there's a lot of misinformation about what I actually eat," said the Academy Award winner.

"I really don't have any rules. I really believe in delicious food and enjoying life and not saying no to anything.

"But at the same time, you know, I think it's important to understand what good nutrition does and make sure you maintain a balance.

"For me the big things are really processed food and foods that have tons of chemicals and pesticides.

" try to stay away from that, but I love French fries and cheese and martinis and all that kind of thing."

During the interview, Paltrow revealed that she is launching an "antioxidant-rich vegan make-up" range.

The actress, who is known for her strong stance on eating healthy and living an organic life, has partnered up with Juice Beauty to create "botanical juices, waxes and powders" which will form a whole organic make-up range.

Interestingly, as part of the collection, Paltrow has designed and created a range of lip liquids, each named after a close friend or family member.

Her mother Blythe Danner, daughter Apple and pals Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz all get a mention in the range.

"This whole line of the Liquid Lip - they're all named after some of my very near and dear friends and family who are living in California," she said,