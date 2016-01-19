Kate Upton Lists Off Exactly What She Eats Everyday

Kate Upton Lists Off What She Eats Everyday

Kate Upton has a figure to die for but she didn't get it without determination and strong portion control.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the 23-year-old model listed off exactly what she eats as part of her everyday diet, admitting that if she wants to let loose and have a cheat day she'll go for "tequila Tuesday" or eat something doused in salt.

RELATED: Kate Upton Poses Topless In Marilyn-Monroe Inspired Shoot

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen's Personal Chef Reveals Her Strict Diet

"For me it’s about being strong, having the strength to work ten-hour days, and eating healthily," she said.

On a good day, Upton starts off her day at 7am with a breakfast of scrambled eggs (one white, one whole) with spinach and green tea.

For a 10am snack she chows down on ten raw almonds and a green juice before her super-healthy quinoa and her-crusted grilled chicken and vegetable lunch.

For a 4pm snack, she has a protein bar and for dinner at 7pm it's usually sashimi or a kale salad with grilled salmon and cashews.

While she does allow herself to stray from that diet on the odd occasion, Upton admits to undertaking 48-hour juice cleanses before big shoots or film scenes.

Taking about the pressures of being scrutinized in Hollywood, Upton said she has learnt to love her figure and just wants to sit back and enjoy life.

"Every person has insecurities," she said.

"But this is the body I was given, I appreciate it and I try to take care of it every day as best I can, but I always enjoy my life.

"So I’m not going to let my insecurities stop me from enjoying life."

Preach sister.