Kim Kardashian Reveals Exactly How Often She Washes Her Hair

We all know Kim Kardashian as an insanely shiny brunette beauty (apart from her dodgy stint with blonde) and now she's revealed exactly how she gets her luscious locks.

Taking to her website KimKardashianWest.com on Monday, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed her surprisingly low hair-washing maintenance routine.

"I only shampoo it twice a week to prevent it from drying out," she said to her legion of fans.

'I also love using hydrating at-home hair masks."

The star also recommends five beauty products she uses to keep her hair in red carpet condition and while they may be a bit on the pricey side, if they work wonders for Kim K, we need to get our hands on them.

The list of products below are Kim's go-to haircare necessities when her mane needs a little bit of TLC.

1. Leonor Greyl Paris Repairing Shampoo ($67)

2. Rodin Luxury Hair Oil ($70)

3. Fekkai Styling Cream ($20

4. Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector ($22)

5. Carol's Daughter Repairing Hair Mask ($32)

Last year Kardashian explained that she slicks her hair back into a ponytail whenever she feels it may be getting greasy.

"A sleek ponytail is one of my go-to looks at the moment," she told KBeautyHair.