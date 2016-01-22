Women Are Injecting Their Eyes To Look Hungover In Bizarre New Beauty Trend

We don't know about you but the morning after the night before we tend to reach for the nearest concealer to mask any tell-tale signs of tiredness under our eyes.

However if latest social media hashtags are to be believed, maybe we're going about our post-drinking woes all wrong as a new beauty trend, which has been described as 'hangover chic', is sweeping the internet, with women desperately trying to look like they are hungover.

Pale skin, dark circles and large puffy eyes are the latest bizarre beauty trend to come out of Korea, where it's known as 'Aegyo sal' - meaning 'eye smiles', 'cute skin' or 'charming fat'.

However the practice has now made its way to the Western world and so far over 10,000 Instagram posts are dedicated to women utilizing the squichy fat under their eyes to manipulate it into large circles.

Dark eye pencils and eyeshadows are being used by the women to accentuate the area, which is then contoured using concealer and highlighter to achieve the desired look.

In other parts of the world, beauty salons have begun 'Aegyo sal' injections, leaving the customer with permanent circles under their eyes.

This is supposed to make the person look sleep-deprived, tired and hungover - which is now apparently a good thing.

Numerous beauty retailer, including Singapore-based brand Etude House, have jumped on the massive trend and have begun selling special double-sided pencils to get that perfect hungover look.

Others are dramatically using double-sided sticky take to create a large crease under the eye.

While we're all for new and innovative beauty trends, we're not sure 'Aegyo sal' will catch on - well we're hoping it won't.