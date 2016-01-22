Zendaya Lands Her First Major Beauty Campaign

We have to admit that we are head-over-heels in love with Zendaya's beauty looks, with the starlet getting it so right every time she hits the red carpet.

So it came as no surprise that she's been snapped up by one of the biggest cosmetic retailers in the world to front their new campaign.

The 19-year-old singer and actress announced on her Instagram page that she will be teaming up with US-based brand CoverGirl, taking over from such celebrities as Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Queen Latifah.

"I can't wait to share some of my own beauty tips with fans, and work alongside CoverGirl to continue empowering girls and women to celebrate their individuality," Zendaya said in a statement.

CoverGirl also took to social media to welcome the teenager to the family.

"She's a quadruple threat (singer, dancer, actress, style & beauty icon) and total girl boss. As a #COVERGIRL, she'll share personal beauty tips (have you seen her brow game?) and inspiration to help you do you," they said.

"Those brows, that lipstick, that cat eye…new COVERGIRL @zendaya = makeup goals."

The opinionated star has previously fronted ad campaigns for hot-tool CHI and also appeared in Proactiv commercials.

Her first campaign for CoverGirl is set to air during the Grammy Awards in February so watch this space.