Woman Who Was Trolled Online For Her Eyebrows Fights Back

If you've been on Facebook lately, you'll have noticed a string of memes centering around this woman's questionable eyebrows.

Mandy Lamrini is a 35-year-old German waitress, who decided to get her eyebrows tattooed on after growing sick of having to fill them in every day.

However she never guessed she would become the butt of online trolls' jokes when she shared pictures of her fresh brows online with her friends.

But that's exactly what happened, with hoards of people rushing to give their two cents on Lamrini's new features, with a chosen few even creating memes dedicated to her brows looking like a falcon in flight.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Lamrini said she regrets nothing about getting her brows tattooed on, despite the torrent of abuse she's received.

"I decided to get my eyebrows tattooed on, because before, I did not really have any eyebrows and I was tired of retracing them all the time," she said.

"I will never regret this step of having them get done."

While she admits she finds it hard to fathom the international fascination with her brows, she doesn't seem to mind and has since continued posting 'on fleek' pictures online.

"When I posted the picture, I did not figure anything and simply wanted to see what others would say about it," she said.

"I had never imagined that it would cause such a stir and that national as well as international internet newspapers report about me now."