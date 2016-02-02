This One Make-Up Look Can Make You Appear More Confident In The Workplace

When it comes to dressing for the office, many workplaces allow very little room for a woman's sense of fashion or individuality to shine through.

However this one make-up look can apparently make you appear more professional and confident as you go about your workday, according to 500 women who were surveyed about their go-to work looks.

Author of ‘Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job. Kill It In Your Career. Rock Social Media’, Aliza Licht, interviewed 460 women – including professionals in law, banking and government workers for the most professional look they think a woman can wear.

An overwhelming majority said all you need to set yourself apart from your colleagues is a slick of red lipstick

91 per cent of the women surveyed said they felt more confident and professional when they gave their lips a bit of love and 48 per cent said red lips were their go-to interview look.

While many women can be nervous about trying the lippy trend, only 14 per cent of women said they were judged for wearing red lipstick.

So what are you waiting for?

Crank out that pillar-box red lipstick and command your authority in the office.