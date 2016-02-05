After a lifetime of acting and living in the public eye, getting her start doing commercials at just 11 months old, Drew Barrymore recently opted to take some time off to focus on her personal life and projects.

Drew Barrymore Doesn't Think She's 'Hot' Anymore

Her sights have been set on raising her two young daughters and nurturing her budding businesses, Flower Beauty and Barrymore Wines. But that’s not to say her fire is out, it’s just been refocused.

“I don’t think I’m hot right now necessarily, because I have all my irons in a bunch of different fires,“ the 41-year-old award-winning actress tells Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m writing. I’m doing makeup. I’m doing design. I’m expanding Flower into different categories.”

Still, she’s not interested in putting in all the effort it takes to keep the spotlight aimed her way.

“I think it’s a huge mistake to think you have to burn bright for your whole life.

"You cannot sustain it.

"It’s exhausting, and it’s not very realistic,” she says.

“Hot is a state of mind, it’s an energy.

"You’re hot when your motivated, it means you want it and you’re going after it.”

She reminisces that while she had a great time doing E.T., The Wedding Singer, starting Flower Films, and directing both Whip It and Grey Gardens in the same year, she was hot, but there was no space for health and life outside of the grind.

“Those were times when I really pushed myself and I didn’t care about my sleep, my health,” she says.

“I didn’t have relationships or children that would be a priority over my work.”

Barrymore adds that being hot has nothing to do with having a hot body, instead being hot is like being on fire.

“It’s an energy,” she adds.

“Like Lena Dunham is on fire. Amy Schumer. Louis C.K.”

And while she may not have that energy right now, don’t write her off for the future.

“If I was obsessed with the world of film the way I used to be—and may one day be again…” Barrymore excitedly deliberates on what she would do if she decided to get back into the business.

“I would love to remake Firestarter. It’s such a cool concept. Ooh, and with the special effects now, you could do so much!”

Maybe the spotlight will shine on her soon again, after all.