Sephora Releasing A Minnie Mouse Make-Up Collection

Coming Soon: The Minnie Mouse (and Sephora) Makeover

Sephora is coming out with a seven-piece Minnie Mouse makeup collection in April — and no, it’s not play makeup for kids, unless you know an eight-year-old with a penchant for quality cosmetics.

The collection includes a red lipstick, lip stain kit, compact mirror, eyeshadow palette of 20 colors, six brushes, an illuminating blush (for your strobing needs), and a set of two liquid eyeliners, with prices ranging $15 from to $58.

The gold compact mirror opens up to look like Minnie’s ears, and the cherry red lipstick is stamped with a Minnie Mouse logo and signature.

The packaging consists of polka dots — just like her hair bow.

This isn’t the first time that Sephora has collaborated with Disney.

Most recently in September 2015, the Reigning Beauties collaboration was launched as a collection of limited edition compact mirrors inspired by Disney royalty like Queen Elsa and Snow White.

In 2014, Sephora launched makeup collections inspired by Cinderella, Ariel of The Little Mermaid, and Jasmine from Aladdin.

The Disney Princess franchise earns billion of dollars in sales every year — but it’s about time that the OG Disney heroine gave us a makeover, too.