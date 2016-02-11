The Products Kim Kardashian Uses To Fix Her 'Ugly Crying Face'

The Products Kim Kardashian Uses To Fix Her Crying Face

Kim Kardashian is undeniably beautiful but her crying face is so famous it has it's own Twitter account.

Instead of crying about it (excuse the pun), Kim's proved herself to be quite the unexpected sport online, by posting a blog detailing how she fixes her make-up after an epic cry-fest.

"Everyone knows I'm the queen of the ugly cry," she wrote on her app.

"If you happen to find yourself crying this Valentine's Day, here's my ugly cry fix."

First of all, the queen of reality TV recommends a pack of Puff to Go tissues and Neutrogena Make-Up remover wipes to clean up mascara marks on left on your face.

Then she moves on to reducing the redness with Cool Eye Drops and applies a depuffing mask. She reccomends SK-II and Sephora, obvioulsy if you've got the time and you're at home.

After cleansing her puffed and dehydrated skin with a hydrating mask, the 35-year-old dollops on a layer of Chantecaille Rose de Mai Cream and Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

When she feels like she's ready to reapply her make-up, she immediately hits up her Cle De Peau concealer and L'Oreal's Voluminous Waterproof Mascara.

Simples.