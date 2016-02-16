Taylor Swift Cuts Her Hair Into A Short Bob

T-Swizzle has amazed her fans by chopping off her signature flowing locks in favour of a short bob.

The Out Of The Woods singer debuted her new 'do' at the Grammy Awards on Monday night, with her best friend and fellow artist Selena Gomez by her side.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous Grammy's Outfits Ever

Swift's new hairdo is a serious change for the popstar, who has dabbled in new looks since she burst on to the scene in 2008, but this is the most dramatic look she has sported by far.

And it seems it's a big night not only in the beauty department but also in the awards category for the 26-year-old starlet, who announced on her Instagram page that she had won the Best Music Video Award for Bad Blood.

The short clip shows the star freaking out in her dressing room with Selena Gomez, both of them close to tears.

It looks like it's the start of a big night for the star.