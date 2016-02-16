The Internet Goes Crazy Comparing Taylor Swift To Anna Wintour

The Internet Goes Crazy Comparing Taylor Swift's To Anna Wintour

We're not sure what Taylor Swift was expecting when she walked on to the Grammy's red carpet tonight but we can bet she didn't think she would end up being compared to Anna Wintour.

Unfortunately for 26-year-old T-Swizzle, that's exactly what happened after the internet went crazy claiming her new bob haircut is identical to that of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's iconic look.

For many Twitter users, they seemed to think the Bad Blood singer's short, choppy and blunt bob was emulating 66-year-old Wintour, who has worn her hair that way for decades.

Others weren't so kind and compared the award-winning popstar to a minion and Willy Wonka.

Why Taylor Swift look like Violet from the 2nd Willy Wonka? pic.twitter.com/tVPzLJhdYa — J. Dot™ (@JoeyG2444) February 16, 2016

Swift's outfit was also brought into question with many pondering over her bizarre orange crop top and pink skirt combo.

We've got to give it to the girl, at least she makes headlines.