A new and bizarre trend is lurking around the fashion world and we’re not sure how we feel about it.

Would you sport this new hairy nail trend?

Furry nails are now a thing after Jan Arnold, co-founder of Creative Nail Design (CND) debuted them at Libertine's Fall/Winter 2016 Show during New York Fashion Week.

We’re not sold that these fury fingertips are the answer to completing a look but if you’re after a werewolf look for a dress up party, then these are the perfect nails for you.

Unusual and downright strange, it’s hard to believe this fierce fury trend will really take off, given most women hate it when the first few hairs on their legs or armpits begin to regrow again.

One thing is for sure however, hairy nails will certainly get heads turning and people talking.

So, would you give them a go?