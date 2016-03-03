Drew Barrymore Sleeps In Her Makeup

Drew Barrymore has shared the secret to her perfect eye look - she puts her makeup on before she goes to sleep.

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's biggest beauty mistake ever

RELATED: 6 ways your makeup is making you sick

The 41-year-old actress, who has her own cosmetic range Flower Beauty, ignores advice to take her products off when she goes to bed for the sake of her skin and instead puts new makeup on her eyes.

"After I do my evening skincare routine, I line my outer lower lashes with soft-black pencil - usually Flower That's So Kohl - before I go to bed," she told ALLURE magazine. "It sounds a little crazy, but I wake up with the perfect smudgey eye makeup. I can roll out of bed, do absolutely nothing, and get compliments on my makeup."

The 'Miss You Already' star says that from day-to-day she is just an average, and often very tired, mother to her two daughters, three year-old Olive and 22-month-old Frankie.

She previously said: "I feel like a mom who's schlepping her kids around and is tired and running from here to there. That is the difference between aspiration and sophistication. I'm not sophisticated. I have knowledge and taste that can be very sophisticated, but my lifestyle is very steeped in reality."

And Drew loves working on her "aspirational" beauty brand because she believes that her customers are very similar to her.

RELATED: Six sensational spas to add to your bucketlist

"I think [the average Flower customer] is like me," she explained. "Which sounds very insular, but I think she has good taste, she knows the difference between quality and something made haphazardly ... I love the word aspiration because aspiration can still be realistic, but it's like the better version of you and your life and it is empowering. When you feel good about yourself you project something that is far more confident and empowered and joyful then when you are scrambling and not feeling your best."