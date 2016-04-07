Gigi And Bella Hadid's Make-Up Artist's Top Tricks For Covering Up Acne

There's no denying that Gigi and Bella Hadid are always picture perfect on the red carpet.

Gigi And Bella Hadid's Make-Up Artist's Top Tricks On Covering Up Acne

From their luscious locks to their fashion forward outfits and unbelievably cool demenour, they always make sure they're the centre of attention when they arrive at any event.

Indeed, while we're scrambling to figure out how we can emulate their laid-back style, we also want to know how to achieve that flawless make-up finish.

Well lucky for us, Julianne Kaye - the makeup artist behind Gigi, Bella and Selena Gomez's looks - has shared her top tips on covering up acne and creating that silk foundation finish.

According to Kaye, If you're working on covering up just one pimple, the trick is to nutarlise any red or inflamed skin.

This can be achieved by layering a thin coat of green concealer over the problem area with your finger.

Don't brush it on, as the colour can be transferred to other areas.

"The green will immediately lift the redness up," Julianne said.

If you have cystic acne, you need to concentrate on how you prime your skin before applying your make-up.

To dry out a spot, Julianne recommends dabbing on a tiny bit of Visine to the area and let it dry.

Then before you apply make-up, she claims you should powder your pimples first and then follow up with concealer.

The make-up artist recommends Milk of Magnesia in place of a make-up primer for those suffering from acne and oily skin.

Not only does it eliminate sweat but it keeps oil at bay all day long.

"Just be sure you are painting it on a dry face," Julianna said.

Don't forget to avoid the eye area and buff it out with a brush when it dries.