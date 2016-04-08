Alessandra Ambrosio: 'I Have A Better Body Now Than Before I Had Kids'

While many women lament the way their body changes after having a baby, Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio says being pregnant gave her shape and helped her love her body.

"Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can't," the mother of two tells Net-a-Porter's The Edit.

"But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It's partly because I work out, whereas before I didn't, but also to do with the shape--it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did."

The 34-year-old Brazillian beauty says that in Brazil, curves are worshipped, but that it's not about having the perfect body, but their zest for life.

"It comes from that carnival culture, where women will parade around barely wearing a thing--just a tiny bikini, G-string or feathers. Every woman's body is spectacular there, not because it's perfect but because they're loving life. It's never been about having a Barbie-like physique in Brazil but having the right curves, whatever your proportions or size."

As for how she stays in shape, she says its all about moderation, and not restricting yourself.

"Obviously I try not to splurge on pasta, but if I'm back in Brazil where everything is pasta- or bread-based--and so yummy--I'll eat whatever I want, then go back to lots of salads and chicken or fish with veg as soon as I'm back in L.A."

"Whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill. So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I'll have it. In fact, I'll drink a glass of red wine with dinner most nights, and two or three times a week I'll have a cup of tea and a cupcake with Anja, who's as obsessed with red velvet as I am. My son [three-year-old Noah] will just pick the icing off the top."

As for exercise, Alessandra says it wasn't something that came naturally to her, but over the years she has learned to love it.

"In my family, no one ever worked out. It wasn't until I did my first Victoria's Secret show that I started exercising...now that it's a healthy, normal part of my daily routine."