Helen Mirren Shows Off The Perfect Tattoo Tribute To Prince

Dame Helen Mirren has paid tribute to deceased musician Prince in at the White House Correspondents' Dinner by drawing a tattoo on her chest.

Helen Mirren's Shows Off Perfect Tattoo Tribute To Prince

The 70-year-old British actress arrived at the prestigious event wearing a floor-length, lace purple gown and pointing to a noticeable purple symbol just beside her right shoulder, just one week after the 57-year-old rocker passed away.

RELATED: Helen Mirren Says It's 'Impossible' To Find A Real Man In Hollywood

RELATED: Helen Mirren: 'Growing old is not for pussies'

The temporary tattoo, which Mirren drew on herself, became synonymous with Prince from 1992, when he suddenly changed his name from "Prince" to this symbol.

“I admire great artists and he was a great artist," Mirren told The Post on the red carpet, as she showed off the design.

“I’d love to say that Prince himself did it in 1988 or something, instead of me in the bathroom this morning."

This isn't the first time Mirren has made a statement at a political event.

In 2005 she arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: "Help The People Of New Orleans And The Gulf" as a tribute to Hurricane Katrina victims.

Mirren was joined by models Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss on the White House red carpet.

She was also seated beside US dignitaries Joe Biden and John Kerry at the bash.