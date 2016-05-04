Taylor Swift Broke The Internet With Her Vampy Lips At The Met Gala

Taylor Swift's Met Gala Beauty Look Caused A Massive Surge In Polyvore Search Data

It may be Springtime in New York but Taylor Swift's gothic, dark lipstick at yesterday's Met Gala defied the seasons and was a major hit online.

The Bad Blood singer's vampish, berry lip caused a 67% increase in Polyvore searches for black lipsticks online, just because the singer sported the look on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old appeared on everyone's best dressed list when she arrived at the Fashion Institute Gala wearing a striking, metallic Louis Vuitton cut-out dress, matched with black gladiator heels which wrapped around her legs.

However while we were all taken with Taylor's major style overhaul, we couldn't help but be totally enamored with her daring beauty look - and it turns out we weren't alone.

Taylor wasn't the only one rocking a dark lip on the night, with Katy Perry, Zendaya, Rachel McAdams and Miranda Kerr all bringing the trend to life.

And it wasn't the first time 26-year-old Taylor has been spotted owning a burgundy look, as just last week the star rocked her new bleached-blonde pixie haircut with a dark lip as she celebrated Gigi Hadid's 21st birthday in West Hollywood, LA.

We predict deep-berry lips will start catching on in Australia this autumn. Because if Taylor's rocking it...