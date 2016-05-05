Margot Robbie Is The Face Of Calvin Klein's Newest Fragrance

Margot Robbie is set to follow in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Natalia Vodianova, and Scarlett Johansson as the face of Calvin Klein's newest fragrance.

The 25-year-old Aussie beauty will front the fashion houses's newest perfume in it's Euphoria range, Deep Euphoria, and will star in print and television ads which will debut later this year.

"We are thrilled to work with Ms. Robbie on this exciting addition to the Calvin Klein Fragrances portfolio," Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein Inc., Melisa Goldie, said in a statement.

"Her beauty and talent is an expression of the incredible legacy of women who have been captured in Calvin Klein campaigns over the years."

“euphoria Calvin Klein is a major franchise within the Calvin Klein house, and the addition of deep euphoria to our diverse and comprehensive portfolio will fuel the development and innovation to continue driving the Calvin Klein Fragrance business,” added Vincent Brun, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Calvin Klein Fragrances, Coty Inc.

"Ms. Robbie perfectly embodies the modern femininity of the empowered deep euphoria woman that we believe will resonate with women around the world."

Margot stepped out at the Met Gala earlier this week wearing the designer, and teased at "more to come" with the designer on an Instagram post of her outfit.