Rumer Willis Furious Photographer "Photoshopped" Her Jaw Line

Rumer Willis does not want you to retouch her pictures, thank you very much.

The 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has slammed a Vanity Fair photographer online, who she claims Photoshopped her jaw to make it look smaller.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rumer reposted the picture in question, urging her friends and fans to take it down as she claims altering her face is a form of "bullying".

"Any friends of fans of mine who posted this I would appreciate if you took it down," she said.

"The photographer Photoshopped my face to make my jaw smaller and I find it really offensive for anyone to try and change the way you look so drastically.

"I love the way I look and I won't support anyone who would feel a need to change the way I look to make me beautiful.

"Whether or not they realize it, it is a form of bullying, which I won't stand for."

However, Vanity Fair has released a statement saying the photographer made slight changes to her jaw "to resolve some distortion with using a wide angle lens for a group shot, and not to alter or modify anyone's face."

"We used a wide angle lens, and it might've made Rumer's chin look smaller from the higher angle that we shot the image," Vanity Fair told E! News.

"We did correct for the optics of the lens slightly as people's heads get distorted through the wide angle lens.

"We certainly did not intend to change the way she naturally looks.

"Our intention was to capture the special bond between Rumer and her sisters.

"It saddens us that Rumer feels the way she does about the image and hope she understands that there was never any intention with it to alter her appearance."

Vanity Fair also added that the image never appeared in the magazine or vf.com.