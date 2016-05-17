How To Create The Effortless Waves Seen Everywhere At Fashion Week

Beachy waves are hot on the runway right now.

How To Create The Effortless Off-Duty Waves Seen At MBFWA

From Yeojin Bae to Manning Cartel and Zhivago, messy, undone waves are rocking Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Hair Director Michele McQuillan for Cloud Nine teamed up with Australian designer Yeojin Bae to create cool effortless waves, complimenting Bae's elegant, simplistic collection.

Here he explains to Yahoo7 Lifestyle exactly how you can get the runway look at home with just a handful of products.

”We wanted to create a look to contrast the structure and tailoring of the collection," McQuillan said.

"The models hair was quite relaxed, keeping it off the face showcasing Yeojin’s unique necklines and the detailed lace fabrics.

"For the back of the hair we added shape and movement using the Cloud Nine Waving Wand, creating an effortless ‘off duty’ wave for the polished cool girl.”

Step One

Prep hair by lightly spraying evo mister fantastic around the hairline and create a clean centre-part with a sectioning comb.

Smooth the hair using a blow-dryer and round ceramic brush.

Step Two

Using the Cloud Nine Waving Wand, start at the mid-lengths and wrap random sections around the it to create an ‘S’ shaped wave.

Step Three

Continue around the hair, taking random pieces to further accentuate the bend, where required.

Step Four

Apply a small amount of Moroccanoil Frizz Control to remove any fly-aways at the crown and lightly mist Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine over the ends.

Tuck the hair behind the ears and finish with the a hairspray.

