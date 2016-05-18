The Simple Trick To Get The Six-Pack You've Always Dreamed Of

While we're all for creating abs in the gym and the kitchen, who could resist being able to fake them in minutes by using a simple beauty trick?

Fake Tan Will Give You That Six-Pack You've Always Dreamed Of

Turns out, all you need is some fake tan and a nifty contouring brush to make it happen.

Talking to Yahoo7 guest editor Nikki Phillips backstage at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, beauty expert Michael Brown, who sprayed the models for yesterday's Bec & Bridge show, revealed how to get the appearance of rock hard abs using a little fake tan.

“This year we’re really taking a new look at tanning. It’s about lifting someone’s skin tone rather than changing the skin tone. It’s all about glow rather than the traditional matte tan," Michael said.

Step one: Moisturise before you tan

Definitley moisturize before you tan because the more your skin is prepped with moisture, the tan will last longer and then after you tan moisturize again as much as you can daily otherwise the tan made fade and unevenly which is not good, Michael recommends.

Step two: Start at the feet

When you’re applying it from home always start from the feet and work up the body so you’re bending over at the beginning of the application not the end, which causes creasing and that’s not good.

Step three: ‘Tantouring’

Like contouring, some of us do want to slim parts of our body, Michael said. "For the upper thigh, the stomach, the underarms, I normally use a darker shade or a double application and lighter on the front area like the abdominals for example".

You can do a darker shade on the outer side and then lighter on the inner to really create that 3D look on the body. To contour your face you would it on the outer sides if your face, under the cheekbones and press it into the areas your want it to set rather than sweeping it on the face and obviously using concealers, highlighters and make-up products you can put that on the centre of the face and then you get a two-tone effect.



