The Season’s Hottest Lip Colour — Red — Adapted for Every Skin Tone

The Season’s Hottest Lip Color — Red — Adapted for Every Skin Tone

The most prevalent lip color on the runway this season? Cherry red. We saw models at D&G, Celine, DKNY and Oscar de la Renta sport the hot shade for hot weather, but unlike in seasons past, this year’s version was decidedly unfussy. Glowing skin with minimal makeup and swept-back hair was the standard — so it’s easy to adopt such a bold color for daily wear.

According to celebrity makeup artist Lisa Chamberlain, always start by exfoliating your lips. “This helps prolong the lip color and makes lips extra-smooth and even,” she says, recommending e.l.f. Studio Lip Exfoliant #82510 ($3). “Apply to lightly-dampened lips, rubbing the exfoliator stick across the top and bottom of the lips. The formula is sweet, with vitamin E oil, avocado and jojoba oils to protect your lips.” Wipe away the exfoliating crystals with a damp washcloth and apply just a touch of lip balm.

Next up, for the season’s dramatic bow-shaped lip, grab a liner to start your coloring process; you want to follow the exact shape of your lip. “Liner for a bold lip is essential,” Chamberlain says. “It acts as a barrier, so the lipstick does not go outside the lipline.” Match your liner color to your red of choice; Chamberlain likes the range of Make Up For Ever’s long-wearing Aqua Lip Lip Liner ($19).

Lastly, what is your red of choice? You want something that evokes this season’s statement trend, but also works to best complement your skin tone. Here are a few of Chamberlain’s favorite plays on red for fair, medium and deep complexions. Swipe them on, add a little bronzer for a summer glow, sweep your hair back in a loose bun and voila. A perfect, anytime look.

FAIR: CHERRY

Ivory and vanilla skin tones, such as those evident in Taylor Swift’s complexion (above), can work the runway season’s standout shade. “A blue-based cherry lipstick contrasts well with the pink undertones of fair skin,” Chamberlain says. “This clean, crisp, youthful look also goes well with fresh, simple makeup.”

Killer shades: NARS Lip Cover in “Members Only,”; Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in “Carnal,”

FAIR: CRANBERRY

If you want a look that’s dramatic and bold, take your power pout just one shade darker with a bit more pink. “For a more sophisticated look, and to warm up your complexion, try a cranberry-red lip,” Chamberlain suggests.

Killer shades: CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in “Tempt Berry,”; Chantecaille Lip Stick in “Cerise,”

MEDIUM: ORANGE-RED

Olive and beige skin tones generally look a little bit sun-kissed, so embrace your natural glow, says Chamberlain. “The warmth in an orange-red based lipstick will match the warmth of your medium-toned skin,” she explains.

Killer shades: MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in “Quite the Stand Out,”; Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Color in “Jenna,”

MEDIUM: BLACKBERRY

For a night out or “a more dramatic look,” opt for a deep red-based purple, Chamberlain recommends. Tarte Drench Lip Splash Lipstick in “Bonfire Blackberry”). The berry-red lends some warmth, whereas the black-purple means business.

Killer shades: Tarte Drench Lip Splash Lipstick in “Bonfire,” ; Revlon ColorBurst Balm Stain in “Crush,”

DARK: TANGERINE

Adopt minimal makeup and natural hair with power pucker that’s perfect for summertime. “For a bright lip that will pop on darker skin tones, go for a tangerine-orange,” Chamberlain says. It’s not exactly red, but has the same bold effect on deep skin tones. “So fun,” Chamberlain swears.

Killer shades: Revlon Moon Drops Lipstick in “Orange Flip,”; NARS Audacious Lipstick in “Geraldine,”

DARK: MAROON

For a nighttime-appropriate option, work a dark off-red. “For a more polished look, try the blue-based undertones of a maroon color,” Chamberlain suggests. “You can pull of more rich, dramatic tones because they compliment the dark tones of your skin.”

Killer shades: MAC Matte Lipstick in “Diva”; Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Love Liberty,”