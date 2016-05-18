This Beauty Blogger Claims You Can Use Lime As A Deodorant

News

Sabrina Carder
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

(Photo: Farah Dhukai/ Instagram)

Beauty blogger Farah Dhukai has shared some unique beauty tricks in the past, including using garlic as a spot treatment and onion as a brow savior.

Her home remedies just keep on coming and luckily her latest one isn’t quite as pungent.

In a new Instagram post, Farah claims that a chunk of lime can be used as a natural deodorant, claiming using the fruit left her, “#sofreshandclean all day long!”.

Curious about this au natural method? So are we. We did a bit of research and discovered that this is no new beauty trick.

A whole host of natural beauty lovers have been showing their love for the non-evasive, chemical-free and fruit-based routine for years.

But here’s the real question: Does it work?

Other bloggers have tried this, putting lime juice in a squirt bottle.

The verdict? Better than nothing, but not great..

Word to the wise: don’t apply lime to your armpit after shaving because it will sting like crazy. And don’t go in the sun because it could cause irritation and blistering. You’ve been warned.

