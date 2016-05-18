Makeup Artists Tell: How To Save Hungover Skin

Considering guests were still partying into the wee hours this morning at the Alice McCall show, it’s not surprising a few of the models were looking a little worse for wear today.

RELATED: Alice McCall throws wild fashion week party

RELATED: Shanina Shaik to walk in the Oscar de la Renta show

Covering up a hangover is a tough job – it’s lucky then, that the models have some amazing makeup artists on hand.

We stalked a few of them backstage to find out how they’re dealing with undereye circles, dehydrated skin and lackluster complexions. Here are their top tips!

1. Massage your skincare in for at least two minutes when you wake up. “Don’t just throw your moisturiser on – actively sit there and massage your whole face for a few minutes,” recommends artistry leader Anne Salem of Laura Mercier. “This will get all the blood flowing to your face again, creating the perfect canvas to apply makeup.”

2. Be choosy with your skincare. “Don’t try and apply heavy creams,” says Salem. “Look for products containing rose in them – it repairs skin. Otherwise aloe vera is perfect for calming inflamed complexions.”

3. Prime. “Don’t make the mistake of applying foundation straight to the skin. Hungover skin is dehydrated,” explains Salem. “Therefore, your makeup has nothing but primer to hang on to, because your skin is too dry to be a canvas for it.”

4. Use a cushion foundation. “It’s lighter on the skin than a regular foundation, which will ensure it doesn’t sink in and disappear,” explains Lancome makeup artist, Lara Srokowski.

5.Choose a concealer shade one shade lighter than the rest of your skin. “For tired eyes, apply a concealer lighter than your natural colour, particularly in the inner corners and the triangle where your under eye meets your cheek,” says Salem.

RELATED: Steven Khalil Gives Yahoo7 a Preview of his MBFWA Collection

RELATED: The five types of people you meet at Fashion Week

6. Don’t use powder products. “Your skin will be too dry and you’ll notice lines start to appear,” says Srokowski. “Instead, you should use liquid products only.”