Who knew nails could tell us so much about an era?

Watch 100 Years Of Nail Styles in Two Minutes

Well it turns out our talons are one of the key beauty indicators to what decade we were brought up in.

In the video above, a model shows off a number of nail trends from the last century, which clearly show nail art only became inventive in the 80's.

Take a look for yourself above.