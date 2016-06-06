Miranda Kerr Lands The Cover Of Gritty Pretty

Australian supermodel Mirand Kerr has landed the cover of beauty bible Gritty Pretty.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Malibu with her five-year-old son Flynn, opens up to the magazine about her balanced diet and how she got her incredible Met Ball abs.

“I try my best to eat healthy, organic foods 80 per cent of the time but it’s also important not to deprive yourself of things because then you just crave it more and rather than eating one piece of chocolate, you’ll devour the whole block,” Kerr said.

“Sure, when I have a big event or a photo shoot, I tend to workout a bit harder or focus on the areas that are going to be visible. For example, at the Met Ball, my midriff was visible so I focused a bit more on abs that week.”

Eleanor Pendleton, editor and founder of Gritty Pretty told Yahoo7 Lifestyle she was over-the-moon to have the supermodel as the magazine's winter 2016 cover star.

"I'm thrilled to reveal Miranda Kerr as the cover girl of Gritty Pretty Magazine's winter 2016 issue," she told Yahoo7 Lifestyle.

"As a seasoned beauty entrepreneur [Kerr successfully launched her organic skincare range KORA Organics in 2009], Miranda perfectly embodies our beauty publication. Miranda was a joy to work with — welcoming the Gritty Pretty team into her Malibu home for our exclusive 8-page editorial — and allowing us to capture her in a beautiful, natural light."

The model, who is currently dating Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, also revealed that her biggest indulgence is triple cream goats cheese, French fries and home made apple pie.

Kerr, who recently gave up her Swarovski ambassador crown to Karlie Kloss, passionately gushed about her KORA Organics beauty line during the interview, claiming she hopes to release 10 new products to the range this year.

"We’re currently in the process of upgrading our packaging – it will be an elevated version of the signature KORA blue. And, we’re also developing 10 new exciting products, which we hope to launch over the next year. But, I can’t give away too much,” she said.

“There’s no words to describe how fulfilling it is to hear from people who are benefiting from using my products. KORA has helped people who have struggled with eczema, dermatitis, rosacea and acne. I hear from so many mothers who have babies with skin issues and my organic products have helped them. It’s amazing."

The winter 2016 issue of Gritty Pretty is available from today.