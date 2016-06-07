The Surprising Place Gigi Hadid Gets Her Beauty Inspiration From

Gigi Hadid gets her beauty inspiration from social media.

The 21-year-old model - who was signed to IMG models in 2011 - has admitted she "steals" beauty tips from people on sites like Instagram and Twitter because they make applying cosmetic products look like an "art".

Speaking to WWD online, the blonde beauty said: "I am so inspired by people on social media. They have so much fun with make-up, and I steal and pick from them because I love their work so much. It's like art when they do make-up."

And Gigi - who was announced as the face of Maybelline in January this year - has admitted since partnering with the beauty brand she has begun to experiment more with cosmetic products and different styles.

She explained: "Since I started working with Maybelline, I've tried to be more adventurous with my make-up looks, and that comes with a lot of teamwork with my beauty team. We send mood-board texts and really try to do fun things."

And the Los Angeles-born star - who has fronted campaigns for luxury designer brands Tommy Hilfiger, Versace and GUESS - is set to become more involved in the creative process for Maybelline in the future.

Speaking about Gigi's future with the company, Maybelline's vice president, Steven Waldberg, said: "She's young. She's beautiful. She's very motivated. She has created a true career for herself. She's designing product in collaboration with a lot of other brands, and we're hoping to do a lot more with Gigi. She's someone that I think a lot of young girls relate to and look up to."

And Gigi has revealed she advised her younger sister Bella, 19, - who has recently been named the face of Dior make-up - to be enthusiastic about being the ambassador for designer fashion houses and prestigious make-up companies.

She said: " I told her [Bella] just to be exciting because, if you can show people how they can get excited about make-up, that's the best thing you can do as a spokesperson."

Meanwhile Gigi, who is still dating Zayn Malik despite speculation their seven-month relationship was on the rocks, has revealed she is eager to take some time-out from her busy schedule.

She said: "I just want to be in the sun and calm and peaceful, and not have to worry about things. I just want to take some time off."