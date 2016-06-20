The beauty rule Kim Kardashian's make-up artist says doesn't work

Kim Kardashian's make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic is nothing short of a beauty god in our eyes.

Not only does he make the Kardashians looks flawless but he's also behind the beauty looks of Gabriel Union, Emily Ratajkowsk, Kate Bosworth and Allison Williams.

So when Mario makes a beauty observation you better believe we stand up and take note.

The much-loved celebrity make-up artist recently told Allure that people have been applying highlighter wrong all these years, going against the claim that you should always apply your highlighter to the bridge of your nose to make it appear skinner.

"This has become a big trend online and it doesn't work for 95 percent of people. It makes your nose look a lot longer," he told Allure magazine.

"If your nose isn't thin or small, it will make or wider and draw more attention to it".

According to Mario, he's only seen this trick work for beauty blogger Amra Olevic and in general it's extremely hard to pull off.

Take note highlighter lovers.