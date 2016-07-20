Body painter decorates baby bumps with incredible designs

News

Sarah Carty
This body painter is giving the most memorable gift ever to expectant mothers, by painting their baby bumps with incredible designs.

32-year-old Fatima Carrion Alfonso, a Spanish body painter, from Sant Felio de Guixols, is now a household name in Spain due to her mesmerising artworks.

The body-painter and mum-of one has a growing client list, with over 200 people coming to her in the past three years alone for her bump painting.

Fatima paints incredible designs on her clients.

According to Caters, Fatima calls it a way of celebrating her artistic skills and motherhood with fellow would-be mums.

"I love to paint the bellies of these would-be mums," she said.

"It is always exciting, they totally enjoy the brush strokes and eagerly wait for the painting to be over."

