Body painter decorates baby bumps with incredible designs

This body painter is giving the most memorable gift ever to expectant mothers, by painting their baby bumps with incredible designs.

32-year-old Fatima Carrion Alfonso, a Spanish body painter, from Sant Felio de Guixols, is now a household name in Spain due to her mesmerising artworks.

The body-painter and mum-of one has a growing client list, with over 200 people coming to her in the past three years alone for her bump painting.

According to Caters, Fatima calls it a way of celebrating her artistic skills and motherhood with fellow would-be mums.

"I love to paint the bellies of these would-be mums," she said.

"It is always exciting, they totally enjoy the brush strokes and eagerly wait for the painting to be over."

