Two women show how lipstick looks on different complexions

Lipsticks can be a beauty minefield if you don't know exactly what shade you're looking for or you don't have a recommendation from a make-up artist.

We've all been there - you're in the store trying to inconspicuously try on each shade to see if it works with your skin tone and you inevitably just buy one you think might work and totally regret it later.

Well if you have fair skin or dark skin you're in luck, as these two women have decided to set up their own Instagram page to test out lipsticks on different skintones.

"Different skintones to help answer the question: will it look good on you? A lipstick guide by amateurs for amateurs," they say in their profile, clearly hoping to point women in the right direction when it comes to picking out the perfect shade.

The beauties try on everything from Colour Pop to NYX and Kat Von D in the quest for the perfect shade.

Piaget, who has dark skin and Michelle, who is fair take a close-up selfie of each colour after they have applied it, to show how different they look on contrasting complexions.

Check out some of their examples below.