Not all women are fans of wearing makeup, but when it comes to those big, special occasions, even the most makeup-opposed tend to opt for a few coats of mascara and a swipe of lipstick.

This bride went makeup-free on her wedding day

However, one women decided to throw this notion aside and go makeup-free on her wedding day, proving that natural beauty can be just as gorgeous as a flawless makeup application. Unsurprisingly, the Internet has blown up over this, causing the bride’s photo to go viral.

The unnamed Ghanaian bride, who uses the Twitter handle @Kofi_Batsa, refused to wear the typical face full of makeup found on most brides on their wedding day but ended up looking incredible for the big event anyway. Contrary to what one might think, the young bride, who’s trending on social media, ended up receiving hordes of support for her decision rather than criticism. Check out a few reactions for yourself, below:

@S_Koomson good for u dear — Bra Kofi (@Kofi_Batsa) August 21, 2016

@Kofi_Batsa she looks beautiful tho — JIMMY's JUMPOFF 2016 (@iDJPHRiZ) August 21, 2016

A few, on the other hand, weren’t convinced that she had made the right decision for such an important day:

@Kofi_Batsa She's beautiful & looks great, but I definitely won't be doing the same. On my wedding day, my face will be beat for the gaawds. — nefertitty. (@diablotitty) August 22, 2016

@Kofi_Batsa I won't do that, my husband will see me without makeup 4ever after so on my special day I'll definitely wear full makeup. — Ihuoma Nnorom (@princeihu) August 22, 2016

With so many other things to worry about on your wedding day, why add makeup to that list? Considering that going makeup-free has become a trend these days (remember when Alicia Keys went bare-faced on the red carpet for the BET Awards?), women shouldn’t feel pressured to wear any makeup at all, even if that means skipping it on a special occasion.

- Julie Ricevuto