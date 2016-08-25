It's the invention hairy men all over the world (and their partners) have been waiting for - the ultimate back and body shaver, the baKblade 2.0.

This device which allows men to shave their own backs is going viral

The internet is going wild for the baKblade, which is basically a giant razor for men, which allows your other half to reach those fluffy areas without the help of another person.

RELATED: Toddler's Meltdown Over His Father Shaving Is Too Cute For Words

RELATED: Is It Safe For A Woman To Shave Her Face?

The founder of the design, Chicago-based entrepreneur, Matt Dryfhout, has taken to Kickstarter to fund the baKblade 2.0, which has already massively exceeded its $50,000 target and gone on to raise $247,081.

"Don't be an ape, shave your own back," the company stated in an ad for the product, going on to claim: "isn't it about time you put the "man" back in manscaping?".

According to the company's Kickstarter page, other conventional razors just weren't working for them.

Trimmers leave stubble, asking your significant other to shave your back can be embarrassing and waxing is painful.

However the baKblade 2.0 promises pain-free hair removal, due to the patented blade cartridges which are designed to minimize the risk of cutting.

According to the company, using the razor feels just like a backscratcher.

"baKblade’s new look is sexy and sporty with a more ergonomic design. The s-shaped handle gives full range of motion so you can shave all those hard to reach areas," they said.

So far, 5,337 people have backed the bizarre design, which will see them receiving the baKblade just in time for Christmas.

Due to the overwhelming support for the product, it will launch on Saturday August 27 on the company's website.

Creator Matt said he just wants to be able to restore confidence in men who have at one stage in their lives been embarrassed of taking their shirts off in public.

He also now hopes to build on the success of the product by producing additional add-ons.

Father's Day present inspo anyone?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram