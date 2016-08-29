There's a reason why Alicia Keys is makeup-free at the VMAs

Alicia Keys has stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing no-make-up and totally killed it on the red carpet.

Alicia Keys sticks by her no make-up rule at the VMAs and still kills it on the red carpet

Back in May, Keys revealed in Lena Dunham’s “Lenny Letter” that she was giving up wearing make-up as part of a journey towards empowerment for herself and she's certainly showing us just how serious she was.

The talented musician arrived at the VMAs on the arm of her husband Swizz Beats, wearing a striking red and black maxi dress, her hair up in a large bun and revealing her flawless, make-up free complexion.

Writing in her Lenny Letter, Alicia said "Women are brainwashed into feeling like we have to be skinny, or sexy, or desirable, or perfect. One of the many things I was tired of was the constant judgment of women. The constant stereotyping through every medium that makes us feel like being a normal size is not normal, and heaven forbid if you're plus-size. Or the constant message that being sexy means being naked.

"Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn't put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.

"I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."

That same month she appeared in Vanity Fair magazine, with her adorable freckles on display.

