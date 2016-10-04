Kylie Jenner jumps on the pumpkin spice bandwagon with new lip kit

Muffins, chocolate truffles, Oreos - you name it, they all get the PSL treatment.

The popular flavouring is now making its way into the beauty world and as if on cue, Kylie Jenner just announced that her next seasonal lip kit shades will be a play on pumpkin spice.

The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared BTS photos from the latest shoot for the new lip kits, which judging by the hashtag will be called SPICE. The two colours they gave us a peek at are a warm brown with a burnt orange undertone and a vampy, wine hued shade.

Word is the new Fall Lip Kits will launch October 12, so you can get ready to sip your Pumpkin Spice Lattes without smudging your matte lips.

Leave it to Jenner to come out with the most on-trend colours that are named after the biggest 'fall' trend ever.

