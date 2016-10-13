News

The awesome beauty hack Margot Robbie swears by

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

When Margot Robbie speaks up about her beauty routine, you better believe we stand up and listen.

The stunning 26-year-old Suicide Squad actress appears on every red carpet and magazine cover looking picture-perfect with a flawless complexion and now she's revealed some of her biggest beauty secrets.

RELATED: The one Sephora product Margot Robbie won’t travel without
RELATED: WATCH: Margot Robbie speechless over raunchy tweet

Speaking in the latest issue of Marie Claire, Margot, who is the face of Calvin Klein's Deep Euphoria fragrance said she's learnt a trick or two from hours spent in the professional make-up artist's chair.

This is how Margot Robbie skips having to wear lipstick. Photo: Getty.

"One trick I've learnt is that every time I put on foundation, I dip a Q-tip in eye make-up remover and remove the foundation that's gotten on my lips so I don't have to wear lipstick," she said.

She went on to explain that things got very messy on the set of Suicide Squad every time she and Jared Leto kissed, as they were both covered in make-up.

"It was pretty hilarious every time we had a kiss - it was a mess," she said.

"There'd be a 10-minute make-up reset."

In a recent interview with InStyle, Robbie spilled the deets on one of her to-go beauty products while she’s jet-setting around the globe.

"As soon as I get on a plane, I take my makeup off then wipe my skin with one of these pads to get it squeaky clean. One side is exfoliator, and the other is toner."

Considering the star recently revealed to Vogue that she is "anal-retentive about having really clean skin," you can bet these wipes do the job pretty well.

