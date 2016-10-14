The $2 secret weapon behind Kate Middleton's perfect hair

She never sets a foot wrong in the fashion stakes but can we take a moment to talk about Kate Middleton's hair for a moment?

From loose curls to cover-worthy updos, Kate somehow manages to keep her hair immaculate, no matter what the wind situation might be like.

And it seems like there's one beauty hack Kate relies on when she's rocking a bun or chignon: the humble hairnet.

Kate was spotted using her hairnet during her solo trip to the Netherlands earlier this week, and also at the Somme Centenary Commemorations in France earlier in June.

While it might bring to mind images of fast food workers or your nan, Kate's subtle use of this budget buy means she can do all her Duchess duties without worrying about her hair falling out.

We might just be convinced to give it a go.

