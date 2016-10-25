News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

Chloë Grace Moretz opens up about her battle with cystic acne

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Chloë Grace Moretz may be a flawless beauty on the red carpet but she's revealed she suffered from cystic acne from a young age.

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
2:06

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted KISSING Model & CONFIRMS Chloe Moretz Breakup?
1:27

Brooklyn Beckham Spotted KISSING Model & CONFIRMS Chloe Moretz Breakup?
Little Girl Scared Of Birthday Present &amp; Baby Cries Every Time Dad Kisses Him
1:47

Little Girl Scared Of Birthday Present & Baby Cries Every Time Dad Kisses Him
Victoria Beckham Says Harper Beckham Runs in High Heels
1:05

Victoria Beckham Says Harper Beckham Runs in High Heels
Bella Thorne HEARTBROKEN After Being Ditched by Scott Disick for Chloe Bartoli
2:11

Bella Thorne HEARTBROKEN After Being Ditched by Scott Disick for Chloe Bartoli
Chloe Grace Moretz's INSANE Vacation Cabin That Would Make Kylie Jenner's Airbnb's Jealous

Chloe Grace Moretz's INSANE Vacation Cabin That Would Make Kylie Jenner's Airbnb's Jealous
Grace VanderWaal Talks About Getting Real With Her Fans On Social Media
1:45

Grace VanderWaal Talks About Getting Real With Her Fans On Social Media
9 Best Looks at New York Fashion Week: Day 4
1:41

9 Best Looks at New York Fashion Week: Day 4
David Beckham's 22 Pushups video is way hotter than yours
0:58

David Beckham's 22 Pushups video is way hotter than yours
Victoria Beckham Show Highlights
2:17

Victoria Beckham Show Highlights
Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
1:35

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
Zendaya Looks STUNNING On The New Cover Of Vogue!
1:44

Zendaya Looks STUNNING On The New Cover Of Vogue!
 

The 19-year-old Kick-Ass actress said growing up in the spotlight was difficult, as she had the added pressure of dealing with very bright lights, cameras and an industry fascinated with extremely high standards of beauty.

RELATED: Did Brooklyn Beckham dump Chloe Grace Mortez for being too 'clingy'?
RELATED: Chloe Grace Moretz was told to remove her ribs

"I dealt with really bad cystic acne growing up," she told Allure.

Chloe Grace Moretz has opened up about her struggle with acne. Photo: Getty.

"I tried changing my diet and my beauty products before going on Accutane. [Having acne problems] was a long, hard, emotional process."

Rather unusually, she claims she uses the following product to get her now near perfect complexion.

"I wash my face with olive oil," she said.

"I swear my skin is so much clearer because of it."

Chloë also revealed that she curls her hair before she goes to bed and sleeps in it, giving it a wavy look in the morning.

Last month she claimed Hollywood insiders frequently suggested she change her appearance in order to boost her chances of success.

She said: "I used to get told to change my teeth all the time, because I had a gap, and I was told that to help give me more of a waistline, they could take out some ribs.

The 'Carrie' actress - who was dating Brooklyn Beckham - admits that she begged her mother to let her have "a boob job, the fat pad beneath my chin removed and a butt reduction" when she was just 16, but she is thankful she was told no.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top