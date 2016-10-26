When we see pictures of bloggers, influencers or YouTube stars online, they're usually in a haze of 'I woke up like this' flawlessness which seems like they just sat in a make-up chair for six hours.

Aussie blogger shares important post about her "pimply, bleeding, sore face"

However one Australian fitness blogger has revealed her "pimply, bleeding, sore face" to her 156,000 Instagram followers, to show that not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems.

Beck Lomas, a 22-year-old social media influencer from the Central Coast in NSW, posted an up close and personal no make-up selfie with her followers, with a poignant message underneath.

"THIS is my current situation. A pimply, bleeding, sore face. It doesn't look THAT bad, but it feels prettttty bad," she started.

"My skin will always be a journey in itself, I don't think I will ever be one of those girls who feels completely okay without makeup, but that's fine. Even when my skin is at it's best, which does happen sometimes, when I don't have any big angry pimples and everything looks quite smooth, I'm still a little self conscious.

"I feel like I can't wear singlets or backless tops because my skin on my back is still quite bad, which kind of upsets me. But just because I'm not completely confident with my skin, doesn't mean I'm not a confident person. I've come a long way from the girl who used to cry every single night about the way her skin looked. These days my skin is just a minor downer for me sometimes."

Beck went on to claim that despite having flaws, she's still confident in her own skin and wants her followers to know that being completely perfect isn't possible.

"We all have things that kill our confidence a little sometimes, no one is completely perfect, and something that might seem like the end of the world for you, may go unnoticed by everyone else. Happy people are the most beautiful people, and i know it's hard to feel happy when you're focusing on your imperfections- but I just want to let you all know that you are beautiful EVEN if you have acne, or bacne, or cellulite, or your thighs touch or you've got stretch marks. You beautiful and unique and amazing as you are, and being confident and happy and that will shine through and make you even more beautiful.

"THESE are my imperfections, they make me sad sometimes but they're not who I am, and they aren't going to kill my confidence, so don't let your imperfections kill your confidence."

Within hours Beck's feed was filled with supportive messages from her followers, who have already like the post over 2,500 times.

"Just wanted to say a quick THANK YOU for this post. My skin is exactly the same as yours and I struggle with it daily - this was such a great reminder that our imperfections don't define us. Thank you for being so honest and relatable," one commenter said.

"Your natural beauty shines through. Thanks for being an inspiration to many," another person said.

Beck says she's struggled with her skin for the past 10 years and while she used to cry every time she took her make-up off, things are getting better for her and other acne sufferers need to "just hang in there".

