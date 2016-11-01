This video of waxing in slow motion is almost too painful to watch

Waxing can be one of the most dreaded and painful grooming activities for anyone.

And the Slow Mo Guys, a YouTube science and technology web series starring Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy, just released a video that magnifies the process so closely that it’s almost too difficult to watch.

The footage features Gruchy waxing a section of his leg hair, on his thigh, while Free documents the process using a Phantom V2511 slo-mo camera.

This high-tech, incredibly expensive piece of equipment records the clip at 28,000 frames per second — so fast that you can even see individual hair follicles being ripped from the skin.

The jarring, extreme close-up shots of the waxing process will definitely make you dread your next waxing appointment (probably more than usual).

Even Free was disturbed.

I'm getting grossed out by the Slow Mo Guys video I am currently editing. — Gavin Free (@GavinFree) October 30, 2016

