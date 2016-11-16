Here's the secret to Instagram-worthy skin

Why you should try Omnilux light therapy if you want perfect skin

I’ve always wondered what Omnilux, a form of light therapy, would be like, but it wasn’t until my rapidly approaching wedding that I decided to take the plunge.

My skin has always been reasonably good – but let’s face it, every bride wants a flawless, poreless, Instagram-worthy complexion on her wedding day, and I was definitely no exception. I wasn’t expecting monumental results in a month, but what I did experience surprised me.

I went to the lovely girls at Dr Saras and Co in Annandale for my treatment, which I can highly recommend. Overall, Omnilux is a relaxing experience, particularly if you’re trying out the so-called “white light”, which works to rejuvenate skin by encouraging collagen to regenerate.

You simply lie on a bed, covered in a blanket, and get to go to sleep for 20 minutes while a warming, white light bathes your face. It’s a bit like residing on a tropical island, minus the pesky sand. The first time I experienced it, I fell asleep.

The second time I came to the clinic, I tried what they call the “red light” which works much the same as the white light, but is 10 times brighter.

I’ll be honest: the first time I experienced what they call “the red light” I forgot my eyes were closed. I was wearing patches over both eyes, and goggles over the top of those, and it was still so bright I found myself squinting for the first 10 minutes. I also really wanted to open my eyes for some inexplicable reason.

That feeling soon passed though, and I woke up drooling 20 minutes later.

I started noticing a real difference in my skin after treatment three. Some pigmentation that seemed to have taken up residence on one of my cheeks after the age of 30 seemed to be fading, and my fine lines started scurrying away.

Everything seemed plumper and firmer. By my wedding day, my skin was looking noticeably better. I might have been existing on stress and red wine, but nobody was any the wiser!

The best thing about Omnilux though, is that it isn’t just a short-term fix for your skin. According to Dr Saras, you should notice your skin continue to improve over the next six months, making it an ideal treatment to have before your wedding – and who doesn’t want picture-perfect skin on their honeymoon?!

So if you have a major event on the horizon, I can’t recommend Omnilux enough. The trick is making sure you keep regular appointments, and schedule in a peel as well for best results. Viola – poreless, perfect skin is yours.

