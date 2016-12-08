Khloé having freckles and moles removed

After her skin cancer discovery, Khloé Kardashian has been diligent about her routine mole checks and removals, but her latest removal is not a safety precaution.

Khloé Kardashian having freckles and moles removed

“Nurse Jamie is burning off my moles, one by one,” Khloé shared on Snapchat while being prodded with a laser tool. “So one day I’m gonna be freckle and mole free!”

Khloé admitted that her decision to remove her freckles and moles stemmed from insecurity — she said on Twitter that she “literally has a few hundred” — but some of her fans wish she would embrace them.

Khloé decided to go with a removal procedure using a hyfrecator that lightly burns the bumps off, according to Sejal Shah, MD, of SmarterSkin Dermatology.

The procedure involves getting numbed with a topical cream, which explains Khloé’s painless smiles in her Snapchat video.

Shah suggests that Khloe’s procedure isn’t actually freckle or mole removal, though.

I promise I'll still have some. But my back made me do insecure. I look like a Dalmatian lol just toning it down https://t.co/GNssS2kze9 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 5, 2016

“I don’t think she’s having true moles burned off but rather benign growths known as dermatosis papulosa nigra or even small skin tags,” Shah says.

“Often these growths may appear like small brown bumps, so people call them moles. If the treatment is performed too aggressively, it may lead to scarring or discoloration. Multiple sessions may be needed, depending on the number and size of the bumps. I generally do not recommend this procedure for freckles and prefer laser treatments for those.”

