Lola Kirke gets death threats for armpit hair

Not many people knew Lola Kirke's name last week, but now she's making headlines everywhere thanks to her hirsute underarms.

Lola, whose sister is Girls star Jemima Kirke, attended the Golden Globes with tufts of hair poking out above her sleeveless gown, which it seems got plenty of people's dander up.

"Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn’t send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," Lola wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her red-carpet look.

While hairy armpits aren't everyone's cup of tea, you'd think death threats might be crossing a line.

