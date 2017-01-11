News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bella hadid topless at Coachella 2018
Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Lola Kirke gets death threats for armpit hair

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Not many people knew Lola Kirke's name last week, but now she's making headlines everywhere thanks to her hirsute underarms.

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
John Cena as a teenage girl with Jimmy Fallon is hilarious
0:58

John Cena as a teenage girl with Jimmy Fallon is hilarious
This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
1:07

This Oscars 2018 dress is a 'wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen'
Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
1:19

Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
4:40

Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Get VERY Public About Their Love for Valentine's Day
1:45

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Get VERY Public About Their Love for Valentine's Day
Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
4:10

Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
Millie Bobby Brown SPOTTED Backstage At Jacob Sartorius' Concert
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown SPOTTED Backstage At Jacob Sartorius' Concert
How to Make Pizza Dough
1:01

How to Make Pizza Dough
Victoria Beckham Show Highlights
2:17

Victoria Beckham Show Highlights
Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Get Matching Tattoos Before 2016 Emmys
1:04

Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Get Matching Tattoos Before 2016 Emmys
The Struggle Is Real
42:22

The Struggle Is Real
 

Lola, whose sister is Girls star Jemima Kirke, attended the Golden Globes with tufts of hair poking out above her sleeveless gown, which it seems got plenty of people's dander up.

Lola's underarms were the talk of the Globes. Source: Getty

"Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn’t send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule," Lola wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her red-carpet look.

While hairy armpits aren't everyone's cup of tea, you'd think death threats might be crossing a line.


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top