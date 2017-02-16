She’s always got incredibly flawless skin so if you’ve ever wondered how the Duchess of Cambridge manages to step out without ever seeming to battle a pimple of blemish, wonder no more.

Kate’s beauty therapist reveals bizarre skin hack

The Duchess’ beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell has revealed her royal client's skin secrets, and we’ll be honest, they’re not what we thought they’d be.

When it comes to Kate's beauty cupboard, we're imagining an Aladdin's cave of the best, most expensive and ultra indulgent creams and treatments.

Instead, Deborah reveals the glowing royal has everyday household items to thank for her famed complexion.

With Kate seen treading the BAFTAs red carpet looking absolutely immaculate earlier this week, Deborah explains how Kate is a fan of a home-made mix of banana and avocado that leaves her with silky soft skin on her feet.

Seen demonstrating Kate’s beauty regime on UK TV show This Morning, Deborah mashes banana and avocado together in a bowl.

“You pop it into the sock,” explains the beauty therapist, who also counts Gywneth Paltrow as a celebrity client.

“What the bananas do is they actually exfoliate. They dissolve the skin.”

If you’re after Kate’s perfect skin, the secret is actually kind of amazing and all kinds of delicious – chocolate spread.

With ingredients including palm oil and fatty acids, all you need to do is place the chocolate spread on your face using the back of a spoon, before letting it dry a little and pulling it off using a rolling motion.

“I have used this at home and on some of my clients,” Deborah explains. 'It works well as an exfoliator. The skin after seven days goes moist because of the palm oil. It helps dry skin.”

