Gigi is Twiggy's twin on the catwalk

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may be one of the most in demand models on the planet but Gigi Hadid has channeled another fashion icon on the runway.

The 21-year-old looked striking as she took to the Moschino catwalk wearing her hair in a blonde pixie cut, the style Twiggy became famous for in the 60’s.

As part of Moschino’s Autumn/WinterW 2017 Milan Fashion Week Show, Gigi ditched her long, California Girl locks and went for a throwback hairstyle instead.

Gigi channele the 60's on the Moschino catwalk. Photo: Getty Images

She looked just like 60's supermodel Twiggy. Photo: Getty

Walking the catwalk in a camel coloured trench coat and matching knee-high boots, Gigi exuded elegance, with her locks coiffed to perfection at the top of her head.

The model also gave a nod to Twiggy and the 60’s with a harsh flick of black eyeliner, reminiscent of the 60’s supermodel’s iconic make-up look.

Gigi paired the coat with massive gold earrings and a shoulder bag to complete her ensemble.

She also took to the catwalk in a floor-length red and black embroidered gown, with a sweeping split up the front.

Gigi was joined on the catwalk by her sister Bella and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. Photo: Getty

Again she looked statuesque and also doll-like with her hair in the same 60’s-inspired style and her make-up focused on her perfect eye look.

Gigi was joined on the catwalk by her sister, Bella Hadid, who looked equally stunning in a camel-coloured trench coat and and interesting headpiece.

Kendall Jenner also sashayed down the runway in a camel-coloued skirt suit, which was matched with a box hat and a snake skin bag.

