Gigi is Twiggy's twin on the catwalk

She may be one of the most in demand models on the planet but Gigi Hadid has channeled another fashion icon on the runway.

The 21-year-old looked striking as she took to the Moschino catwalk wearing her hair in a blonde pixie cut, the style Twiggy became famous for in the 60’s.

As part of Moschino’s Autumn/WinterW 2017 Milan Fashion Week Show, Gigi ditched her long, California Girl locks and went for a throwback hairstyle instead.

Walking the catwalk in a camel coloured trench coat and matching knee-high boots, Gigi exuded elegance, with her locks coiffed to perfection at the top of her head.

The model also gave a nod to Twiggy and the 60’s with a harsh flick of black eyeliner, reminiscent of the 60’s supermodel’s iconic make-up look.

Gigi paired the coat with massive gold earrings and a shoulder bag to complete her ensemble.

She also took to the catwalk in a floor-length red and black embroidered gown, with a sweeping split up the front.

Again she looked statuesque and also doll-like with her hair in the same 60’s-inspired style and her make-up focused on her perfect eye look.

Gigi was joined on the catwalk by her sister, Bella Hadid, who looked equally stunning in a camel-coloured trench coat and and interesting headpiece.

Kendall Jenner also sashayed down the runway in a camel-coloued skirt suit, which was matched with a box hat and a snake skin bag.

