Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit
This shaving no-no could be infecting your skin

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

1,728 hours. According to a British study, that’s how long we spend shaving our legs in a lifetime.

Think that’s a lot of lather up time?

It most certainly is, especially when experts say there is one very important thing a lot of us do which we most definitely should NOT be doing when it comes to de-fuzzing.

Source: Giphy

Picture this everyday scenario: you’re in the shower, you’ve done your grooming duty and you’re done with your razor.

It’s likely you pop it on a shelf in your shower, or sit it on the edge of the bathtub.

According to experts, that’s a huge bacterial no-no.

Keeping your razor dry is key to staying infection-free, say experts. Photo: Getty

Keeping the blade damp after it’s been exposed to hair and skin cells can see you infect your skin the next time you go to shave your legs.

“Shaving with a bacteria-ridden blade can cause folliculitis, the little red bumps that appear after a day or so," dermatologist Jeffrey Benabio tells Oprah.com.

Source: Giphy

The solution? Try soaking your razor for up to 10 minutes in a vinegar and water solution and give it a clean with a toothbrush every two weeks.

And make sure you keep it dry between uses!


