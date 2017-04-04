1,728 hours. According to a British study, that’s how long we spend shaving our legs in a lifetime.

This shaving no-no could be infecting your skin

Think that’s a lot of lather up time?

It most certainly is, especially when experts say there is one very important thing a lot of us do which we most definitely should NOT be doing when it comes to de-fuzzing.

Picture this everyday scenario: you’re in the shower, you’ve done your grooming duty and you’re done with your razor.

It’s likely you pop it on a shelf in your shower, or sit it on the edge of the bathtub.

According to experts, that’s a huge bacterial no-no.

Keeping the blade damp after it’s been exposed to hair and skin cells can see you infect your skin the next time you go to shave your legs.

“Shaving with a bacteria-ridden blade can cause folliculitis, the little red bumps that appear after a day or so," dermatologist Jeffrey Benabio tells Oprah.com.

The solution? Try soaking your razor for up to 10 minutes in a vinegar and water solution and give it a clean with a toothbrush every two weeks.

And make sure you keep it dry between uses!