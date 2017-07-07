Samantha Armytage uses WHAT in her hair?

News

Sunrise host Sam Armytage has revealed one of her hair hacks, although it’s a little bizarre.

We’re down to try pretty much anything that will help us get extra shiny and healthy looking hair but this one's new.

Sam Armytage has an interesting hair hack. Photo: Getty

On Friday morning’s show she told her co-costs David ‘Kochie’ Koch and Natalie Barr that she actually uses horse shampoo to wash her hair.



“I use horse shampoo...it’s very good for you,” Sam said on the show.

“I bought it in America...‘Mane N Tail’ shampoo. See how it shines.”

Turns out the product is actually already very popular with stores like Urban Outfitters and Boots pharmacy outlets stocking the shampoo overseas.

Sam says she got the shampoo from the US. Photo: Getty

Down under you can buy the stuff online and join and a bunch of other celebs that have used the shampoo including - Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian.

“It’s very good for your hair...horse shampoo...you can wash the horse...then you can wash yourself,” Sam says.

Maybe it's neigh-belline. Photo: Instagram

ManeNTail shampoo was created in rural New Jersey on the Katzev family horse farm, and was of course meant for horses.

The product site says it contains ‘high lathering and ultra-cleansing agents that are fortified with moisturisers and emollients to help leave hair soft and ultra clean’.

It's shiny alright. Photo: Instagram

“These micro-enriched protein formulas help to prevent hair breakage and repair split ends, achieving the goal of longer, stronger, fuller hair,” the description continues.

Well, we might just quit horsin’ around and give it a go.

