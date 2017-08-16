Bare bum project sees 1001 women strip off

They’re the body part some of us have a love/hate relationship with, but two Canadian artists want it to be love all the way when it comes to our bums.

Emilie Mercier and Frédérique Marseille, two besties from Montreal, are snapping photos of posteriors all around the world in a bid to boost body love.

The project, called 1001 Fesses (fess is French for bottom), is aimed at capturing women of all shapes and sizes, proudly showing off their bums.

“The butt seems to be the body part women hate the most, and we still don’t understand why since it’s so soft, sensual and beautiful,” the pair told HuffPost UK.

The project began in 2014, with women signing up on Facebook to take part. The beautiful snaps are all anonymous, with Emilie and Frédérique saying their subjects often struggle to see the beauty in their bums and think they’re “ugly”.

“We receive a lot of emails and calls from the models after while, saying it helped them feel good about themselves,” they told HuffPost UK.

